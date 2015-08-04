6 Ways to Wear Knee-High Boots This Fall

Now that temps have cooled down a bit, our attention has shifted from sandals to boots. Knee-high ones, specifically, were all over the runways for fall, which had us wondering: How we were going to wear them? See below for some runway-inspired ways to style the boot.

Courtesy

Take a cue from the BCBG show and pair them with a flowy dress. Wearing boots in a brown tone makes for a more romantic, casual feel.

Yannis Vlamos/Indigitalimages.com

Rebecca Minkoff showed her knee-high boots with a mini dress and tights. Opt for black opaque stockings if you want to play it on the safe side.

Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

For a sexier look, seen here at Altuzarra, wear with a side slit skirt. You might have this already in your wardrobe and adding a tall boot is a great way to rack more mileage come fall.

DANIELE OBERRAUCH/IMAXTREE.COM

Marc Jacobs showed a more covered up look by pairing tall boots with a full midi skirt. No tights needed.

Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM

Wear instead of pants, as seen at Burberry Prorsum. Well, not really, but if the boots are high enough and you pair them with outerwear, no one will know the difference.

Alessandro Lucioni/Imaxtree.com

Take a note from the '70s and Vanessa Seward, and style them over skinny jeans for a fun, casual feel. This is by far the warmest way to wear them.