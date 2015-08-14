How to Wear Katie Holmes’s $85 Movie Costume in Real Life

Earlier this week Katie Holmes stepped out in in Queens, N.Y., looking nothing like the polished style star we know and love. The reason behind her transformation? Holmes was in costume for the upcoming film All We Had (which will be her directorial debut) in which she plays a struggling single mother to a teenage daughter.

While Holmes's look was a great throwback to the '80s—especially with the strapless acid-wash denim dress ($85; topshop.com)—if you strip away the checkered flannel button-front, turquoise gem-embellished sandals, and bright red shoulder bag, the piece can actually work as a modern outfit. Read on to see how you can rock the piece in real life, plus shop more stylish denim dresses.

Style the Dress the Right Way with These Key Pieces

Shop More Denim Dresses

