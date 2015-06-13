InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Glency Feliz Embraces the Gingham Trend

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Glency Feliz.
This print always reminded me of my mom's kitchen tablecloth, but April's You Can Do column made me realize that gingham is definitely enjoying a comeback for summer. I learned that incorporating the pattern in a non-conventional piece, like this blue-and-white double-breasted trench coat by L.A. brand English Factory, and injecting some color with bright accessories, can make a totally standout look for weekend brunch. I love how the mix-and-match turned out!
Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that?