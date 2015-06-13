InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Glency Feliz Embraces the Gingham Trend

This print always reminded me of my mom's kitchen tablecloth, but April's You Can Do column made me realize that gingham is definitely enjoying a comeback for summer. I learned that incorporating the pattern in a non-conventional piece, like this blue-and-white double-breasted trench coat by L.A. brand English Factory, and injecting some color with bright accessories, can make a totally standout look for weekend brunch. I love how the mix-and-match turned out!

Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that?