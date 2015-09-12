InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Lauren Recchia Test-Drives Fall's Biggest Denim Trend

Denim will always be in style. So the question with each new season becomes: Which silhouette will come back with a vengeance? This fall (and last spring, really), flares have consistently been the denim cut of choice among celebrities, editors, and street style stars alike. Just see how the '70s trend manifested on the runways of Veronica Beard, J.Crew, and a slew of others. Go full Brigitte Bardot and style them with platforms and a floppy hat, or bring them up-to-date, like North of Manhattan blogger and InStyle reader Lauren Recchia (pictured above), with a two-tone baseball cap and fur stole.

Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that?

RELATED: This Is What Our InStyle Editor's Are Buying for Fall