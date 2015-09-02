How to Wear the Biggest Fashion Trends of Fall 2015

From left: FirstView; Catwalking/Getty Images; FirstView; Indigital; FirstView; Indigtal
InStyle Staff
Sep 02, 2015

The fall 2015 collections were all about clothes for characters. Feeling like a femme fatale? Or more like a muse in the making? Perhaps both? After pouring over the runways, we zeroed in on the six personalities that encapsulate all things fashion for the season. Meet all six characters, study up on their styles, and get to know their quirks—you'll find yourself relating to at least one or more (or all) of them. 

PHOTOS: Clothes We Love: The Fall 2015 Fashion Trend Report

