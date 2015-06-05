3 Ways to Wear a Crop Top to Work

A crop top...to work? You may think this is a big "no no," (and oftentimes it is) but it is possible if you think outside the box. Right off the bat, lets clear the air: you should never bare your tummy on the job—wrong time and place. But that doesn't mean you cant wear your favorite crop top on the week days.

Layering techniques breath a whole new life into your abbreviated shirt—what you wear over and/or under it can create a refreshing, "why didnt I think of that" look. You can wear your crop top over a button-front blouse, under a long sleeveless waistcoat to flirt with the idea of a suit, or you can throw it on over a dress. Think it's impossible? All of these looks are demoed below; but first, here are three rules to abide by when piecing together your work-appropriate crop top outfit.

RELATED: Outfit-Making Gold Jewelry for Every Type of Woman

1. Find a crop top with structure. Look for a silo with clean, crisp lines—nothing flimsy or too strappy. Oh, and no cutouts.

2. It's worth it to throw down some extra cash on a style made of a good fabric. It will give your work look a polished, more refined edge.

3. Fit is key. Because you'll be layering with your crop top, it will likely need to fit differently than the crop you wear downtown on a Friday night. Pick up new styles that are a bit roomier and designate them strictly for office wear.

RELATED: Weekender Bags for All Your Summer Getaways

Over a button-front blouse

Courtesy

Shop it: Zara crop top, $40; zara.com. H&M blouse, $20; hm.com. Karen Millen culottes, $99; karenmillen.com. Rebecca Minkoff bucket bag, $150; rebeccaminkoff.com. Vince pump, $375; nordstrom.com.

Under a long sleeveless waistcoat

Courtesy

Shop it: Theory crop top, $180; theory.com. Topshop sleeveless waist coat, $85; topshop.com. River Island pants, $76; riverisland.com. Coach bag, $258; nordstrom.com. Tibi mules, $375; tibi.com.

Over a (spaghetti strap) dress

Courtesy

Shop it: Alice + Olivia crop top, $180; net-a-porter.com. Tibi dress, $545; net-a-porter.com. Loeffler Randall bag, $295; loefflerandall.com. Loeffler Randall sandals, $227; loefflerrandall.com.

PHOTOS: Summer Basics Under $200: The 16 Pieces You Need to Look Polished Not Melted