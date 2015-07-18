InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Teodora Bakalova-Weber on How to Make a Crop Top Look Sweet 

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Teodora Bakalova-Weber.
I've always been too shy to wear a crop top, but thanks to "Find Your Perfect: Matching Set" in the July issue, I realized that pairing it with a flared midi skirt can create the perfect balance of sexy and sweet. I love how the vertical and horizontal stripes on this two-piece balance each other out. For a pop of color, these bright yellow heels were an obvious choice (it is summer, after all). I can't wait to rock this look all summer-long.
