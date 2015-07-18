InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Teodora Bakalova-Weber on How to Make a Crop Top Look Sweet 

I've always been too shy to wear a crop top, but thanks to "Find Your Perfect: Matching Set" in the July issue, I realized that pairing it with a flared midi skirt can create the perfect balance of sexy and sweet. I love how the vertical and horizontal stripes on this two-piece balance each other out. For a pop of color, these bright yellow heels were an obvious choice (it is summer, after all). I can't wait to rock this look all summer-long.

