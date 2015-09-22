3 Ways to Wear the Unofficial Shoe of Fall: The Revamped Chanel Slingback

The sleeper shoe of the season comes from a quite traditional source: Chanel. Originally designed by Gabrielle Chanel in 1957, it was the only footwear option shown on the house's mega runway last March. Though it boasts the heritage cap-toe, its modest heel and seductive cutouts were remixed by none other than Karl Lagerfeld. It is precisely the opposite of Instagram click-bait, which makes it all the more covetable.

Chanel suggests wearing the $800 (chanel.com) "It" item “with slim-cut leather trousers, a tweed dress, a suit or even a pair of jeans," saying "the shoe blends quite naturally into every look, both for day and night.” But we have our own ideas, so without further ado, here is how to style this season’s most wanted shoe.

Courtesy

Sonia Rykiel dress, $2,690; net-a-porter.com.

Courtesy

Tibi top, $225; tibi.com. Isabel Marant pants, $172; avenue32.com.

Courtesy

Nike sweatshirt, $60; farfetch.com. Topshop pants, $70; topshop.com.

Watch the video below another look at the Chanel slingback.

RELATED: 3 Ways to Wear Glittery Shoes