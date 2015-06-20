#InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Te'Rea Smith Tries the Big Bloom Trend

Courtesy

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Te'Rea Smith.

Te'Rea Smith
Jun 20, 2015 @ 2:00 pm

Florals for spring are nothing new, but going super bold with them is. May's "The Look: Miracle Grow" inspired me to take a chance and test out the big bloom trend with this flirty off-the-shoulder dress by SheInside. My bright pink lipstick and envelope clutch complemented the oversized flowers, and neutral Kate Spade sandals kept the ensemble decidedly relaxed. It was the perfect look for my friend's beachfront wedding.

Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We  in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.comsubmit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!