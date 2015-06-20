InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Te'Rea Smith Tries the Big Bloom Trend

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Te'Rea Smith.
Florals for spring are nothing new, but going super bold with them is. May's "The Look: Miracle Grow" inspired me to take a chance and test out the big bloom trend with this flirty off-the-shoulder dress by SheInside. My bright pink lipstick and envelope clutch complemented the oversized flowers, and neutral Kate Spade sandals kept the ensemble decidedly relaxed. It was the perfect look for my friend's beachfront wedding.
