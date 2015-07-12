How to Wash Your Face Without Using Water

Here’s a bit of a life-changer: You can wash your face without using a drop of water. While we wouldn’t suggest breaking up with your traditional face washes altogether, the truth is you don’t always have to stand over a bathroom sink to achieve perfectly clean skin. In fact, too much water can strip the skin of its natural oils, which means skipping it every now and then can actually be beneficial for those with dry or sensitive complexions.

We scoped the market and came up with plenty of ways to effortlessly wipe away dirt and grime—no rinsing necessary. Keep scrolling if you don’t believe us.

Micellar Cleansers:

Want radiant skin without the fuss? Do as the French do and add one of these genius formulas to your routine. Women in France have been swearing by the method for years and now there are plenty of options available in the U.S. If you’re unfamiliar with the product, micellar water, as it’s called, is a gentle liquid made up of tiny “micelles” that literally suck up dirt, oil, and makeup in one simple step. All you have to do is pour some on a cotton pad, wipe it across your face, and you’re done. It doesn’t leave any residue behind and it’s safe for even the most sensitive skin.

Shop our picks (above): Simple Cleansing Micellar Water ($8; ulta.com). Lancôme Micellar Cleansing Water Face, Eyes, Lips ($38; sephora.com). Caudalie Makeup Remover Cleansing Water ($28; sephora.com). Dior Instant Cleansing Water with Pure Lily Extract ($38; sephora.com).

Cleansing Wipes:

While this a bit of no-brainer, you can always count on a trusty towelette to get rid of grime. Cleansing wipes are conveniently there for us whenever we want to freshen up on-the-go, and they never judge on those nights we can’t muster up enough energy to walk to the sink. The best part is, whether your complexion is dry, oily, or acne-prone, there’s something out there for every concern.

Shop our picks: Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths ($39; sephora.com). Murad Cleansing Wipes for Blemish-Prone Skin ($18; nordstrom.com). Yes to Grapefruit Correct & Repair Brightening Facial Towelette ($6; ulta.com). Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes ($7; ulta.com).

Cleansing Pads

You can also skip the H20 by massaging your face with a cleansing pad. In addition to removing unwanted impurities, they gently exfoliate the skin, paving the way for a brighter complexion and a more even tone. There are even formulas to help calm blemishes and shrink the appearance of pores.

Shop our picks: Rodial Super Acids X-Treme Pore Skink Cleansing Pads ($48; nordstrom.com). Nip + Fab Dragon’s Blood Fix Pads ($13; ulta.com). Aveeno Daily Cleansing Pads ($7; ulta.com). Dr. Lin Skincare Acne Cleansing Pads ($6; ulta.com).

