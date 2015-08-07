How You Should Really Be Using Your Dry Shampoo 

Dry shampoo is one of those beauty hacks we can’t believe we ever lived without. It’s there to inject volume when our blowouts fall limp by mid-afternoon, and it hides our dirty strands on those days we hit the snooze button one too many times. Its only downfall? It isn’t exactly foolproof and unless you use the product properly, you might not see results (or worse, you can end up with a chalky white mess).

While dry shampoo comes in a variety of formulas, we typically stock up on spray-on versions like Amika’s Perk Up Dry Shampoo ($22; sephora.com) above. To get the most out of this miracle product, keep these tips in mind:

Focus on the oiliest areas. While you might be tempted to spray the formula on your entire head, this can leave you with unsightly white patches and dried-up ends. Instead, apply to only oily areas, lifting hair up in sections to get in between strands.

Keep a safe distance. Hold the can at least six inches away from your scalp and lightly spritz. This will help you avoid product buildup and ensure an even application.

Blend, blend, blend. After you let the formula soak in for a minute or two (this is crucial), rub it in thoroughly with your fingers—just make sure you wash your hands beforehand. If you sprayed too much, run a boar bristle brush through your strands until the product is fully absorbed.

Use it before you go to bed. If you anticipate waking up to greasy hair, use it as a preventative measure. Simply spray it on your roots and allow it to soak up excess oils overnight.

Don’t overdo it. Remember dry shampoo isn’t meant to replace your regular shampoo—using it too often can lead to a dry, irritated scalp. Try to use it no more than a few times a week, ideally on the days you don’t wash your hair or when you want to prolong a blowout.

