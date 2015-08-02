How to Turn Melted Lipstick Into Tinted Lip Balm

Your favorite lipstick melted in the car again? Not to worry, we make this rookie mistake at least once every summer. Instead of tossing it in the trash, you can salvage what’s left of it with this easy DIY. All it takes are a couple ingredients, 10 minutes, and some additional melting action to transform that goopy mess into a gorgeously tinted lip balm.

What you need:

A tube of melted or broken lipstick (a brand new one works as well)

Petroleum jelly to add sheerness

Cocoa butter balm (or another clear lip balm) for a smooth consistency

An empty lip balm container

A microwaveable bowl and a spoon for mixing

Directions:

1. Scoop the melted lipstick out of the tube and place inside the bowl.

2. Toss in twice as much petroleum jelly and cocoa butter balm.

3. Hold the bowl over a pot of boiled water until the ingredients fully melt or pop it in the microwave for 45 seconds.

4. Stir the mixture. Before it has a chance to firm up, pour the liquid into your empty lip balm container.

5. Allow it to cool in the refrigerator for five minutes and voilà: you now have your own tinted lip balm.

