Treat Your Sandal-Beaten Feet with These Easy Tips

And here we were thinking winter was rough on our soles... Summer sandals may look chic, but leave your feet more exposed to the elements, resulting in dry, cracked heels. Factor in the intense heat and weekend getaways where you are likely to end up barefoot, and you'll end up with an all-over texture that's far from smooth. To combat the season's elements, we put together a comprehensive guide for smoothing things over, and keeping your feet baby-soft. Read on to find out exactly how to soothe your sandal-beaten feet!

To soften and clean the skin, start by washing with an antibacterial soap, and follow by immersing your feet in warm water and The Body Shop's Peppermint Reviving Foot Soak ($16; thebodyshop-usa.com) for a few minutes. The refreshing peppermint does more than just provide an ultra-chill feeling; it actually helps to kill bacteria, and draw impurities out of your skin.

Position yourself over the bathtub, and pick up a pumice stone to remove hardened calluses around the heel, as well as any other rough areas. With its rotating head, Amope's Pedi Perfect tool ($35; target.com) requires very little elbow grease, but a traditional foot file like Tweezerman's ($12; ulta.com) will also do the trick.

Finish with a generous layer of foot cream. Caudalie's lightweight formula ($15; sephora.com) delivers serious moisture without the greasy, slippery feeling, and we're also obsessed with Cake Beauty's Triplemint Foot Creme ($16; ulta.com), which is infused with the trinity of spearmint, peppermint, and pure menthol that imparts a cooling resensation on contact.

In need of a heavy-duty treatment? Swap all of the above for one of these intensive foot masks. The sock-like booties by both Miss Spa ($7; ulta.com) and The Face Shop ($6; urbanoutfitters.com) come pre-soaked with a potent exfoliating serum, which slough away the rough areas to reveal soft, touchable skin. After the treatment is finished, slather on a layer of cream to lock in the moisture.

