(Don't) Feel the Burn! 5 Easy Ways to Soothe and Treat Shaving Rash

Skirt season can be rough for those of us who shave our legs in a hurry, only to end up with some major razor burn. Sure, exfoliating prior to picking up the razor can prevent it, but on the days it's a little too late for that kind of advice, a quick fix is the only answer. We put together a list of 5 easy ways to soothe the burn, from instant-cooling products, to DIY remedies using items you probably already have in your medicine cabinet.

Cool Down

Is treating razor burn a common theme for you? Pick up a cooling product like Shaveworks' The Cool Fix ($21; sephora.com) for an instant remedy. The blue gel imparts an instant chill on contact with your skin, and uses gentle exfoliants to bring trapped hairs to the surface. As an added plus, it kills any bacteria that could irritate the hair follicle, and prevents a repeat occurrence.

Use a Hot Compress and Spot Treat

If some areas seem more irritated than others, try using a hot compress over the entirety of the burn, then spot-treat any sections that are still sore afterwards. Soak a face towel in hot water, then press it onto your leg for a few minutes. This opens your pores and allows any trapped follicles (which cause the red bumps) to come to the surface. Smooth a small amount of a product rich in glycolic acid, like Murad's Razor Burn Rescue ($37; sephora.com), over any especially stubborn or painful sections.

The Ice Cube and Hydrocortisone Method

If you've ever been on a camping trip or have had to deal with a bug bite, chances are, you have a bottle of hydrocortisone like Zim's spray-on formula ($13; drugstore.com) tucked away somewhere. Work a cube of ice over your legs to cool things down and numb the burning feeling, dry, and follow with a dab of hydrocortisone over the top. Just like it did with your mosquito bite, the hydrocortisone will tone down the redness, and shrink the size of the bumps.

Break Out the Aloe Vera

It isn't just for your sunburn anymore. Spread a dollop of aloe vera like Ulta's After-Sun Gel ($5; ulta.com) onto the irritated area to soothe the inflammation, not to mention, the tingling sensation associated with it.

Repurpose Your Acne-Fighting Products

Fun fact: Blemish-curing ingredients like witch hazel, salicylic acid, tea tree oil, and lactic acid can help exfoliate away layers of skin blocking an ingrown hair, just be sure to apply the product after you have the pain aspect under control. We love using Arcona's Tabula Rasa pads ($28; nordstrom.com), which come pre-soaked in a potent mixture of black tea, lactic acid, witch hazel, and allantoin.

