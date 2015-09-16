How to Transition Your Makeup Routine from Summer to Fall 

The season is changing and so should your beauty routine. The same way you switch up your wardrobe to adjust to the chilly temperatures, now is the perfect time to take your makeup bag from summer to fall. To help get you started, makeup artist Kira Nasrat broke down the key products you should add to your arsenal (and which ones you should stow away) to achieve the hottest looks of the season. Keep scrolling to stock up on her favorite vampy lip colors, autumn-inspired eyeshadows, and more.

Skin

The cooler temps are known for leaving skin dry and lackluster. To combat this issue, Nasrat recommends prepping with Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment ($105; nordstrom.com), which contains lemongrass and licorice to brighten and even out the skin tone. While you may have been able to skimp on the moisturizer in the summer, you’ll want to incorporate an ultra-hydrating formula, like Laura Mercier Infusion de Rose Nourishing Crème ($68; nordstrom.com), into your daily routine. Polish things off with a lightweight foundation. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($62; nordstrom.com), one of Nasrat’s top picks (and ours), will allow you to build up to full coverage if needed. “I apply it with my finger tips and then use a beauty blender to give a seamless finish,” she tells InStyle. Finally, to keep your complextion glowing into fall, accentuate key areas of the face (above the cheekbone, bridge of the nose, and cupid’s bow) with a highlighter. “RMS Living Luminizer ($38; rmsbeauty.com) is translucent and works on all skin tones. I love that it's not glittery, but has a satiny pearl finish.”

Eyebrows

Courtesy

Groomed, dark brows are the easiest way to frame your eyes and dress up your face, says Nasrat. The one brow tool you’ll want to add to your arsenal? Anastasia’s Perfect Brow Pencil ($23; sephora.com). “It's a wax formula so it goes on smoothly and doesn't pull on the skin of the brows when applying it,” Nasrat explains. “Some wax formulas leave a shine on the skin of the brow, but this sets as a power which gives it a natural finish. I keep taupe, blonde and soft brown stocked in my kit always.”

RELATED: The Prettiest Fall Shades to Add Into Your Beauty Routine This Season

Eyes

Courtesy

This is where you'll want to embrace some autumnal shades. “Grey, aubergine, cranberry, and violet metallic shadows are like wearing jewelry on the eyes and look gorgeous with a fall vampy lip,” says Nasrat. If you need help choosing, the pro suggests starting with versatile hues, such as Nars Dual-Intensity Eyeshadows in Lysithea, Subra, and Phoebe ($39 each; nordstrom.com). “These can be applied as a soft wash of color over the entire lid blending up towards the brow,” she adds. “For a more intense metallic finish use the same shadow, but wet and apply it onto the center on the lids and inner corner of the eyes. Sometimes I use my fingers so it looks more effortless.” Prefer to let your lips do the talking? “Dust matte neutral eyeshadow Soft Clay by Kevyn Aucoin ($30; nordstrom.com) across the lid and add black liner in the waterline.” We love Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Kajal Liner ($25; sephora.com).

Lips

Courtesy

Nothing screams fall quite like a vampy lip color, and there are plenty of ways to try the trend. If you don’t want to fully commit to a bold hue, opt for a velvety texture, like Laura Mercier’s Rouge Nouveau Weightless Lip Colour in Sin ($25; nordstrom.com), to achieve a subtle wine stain. If you're looking for a sheer hint of color, try Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment in Fig ($23; sephora.com). “For a deeper plum I use Tom Ford Bruised Plum ($52; nordstrom.com). It’s one of those lipsticks you can layer on top of layer to get the right color.” Always be sure to prep with a lip scrub (the pro swears by Sara Happ's The Lip Scrub in Brown Sugar, $24; nordstrom.com) to slough off any dry, flaky skin.

Cheeks

Courtesy

Instead of dusting bronzer all over, Nasrat recommends adding a pop of color to the cheeks. “I love focusing on the high apples of the cheeks making them look rosy. Chanel Joues Contraste Power in Pink Explosion ($45; nordstrom.com) is a perfect pink that looks beautiful on just about all skin tones,” she says. If you prefer something brighter, try Urban Decay Afterglow 8-Hour Powder Blush in Quickie ($26; sephora.com). Just remember, a little goes a long way.

Related Video: I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown Lip Luxe

PHOTOS: Our Favorite Nail and Lip Colors for Fall