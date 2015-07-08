How to Perfect Hollywood's Top-Knot Trend in Minutes

As much as we loved the sock bun, our days of grappling a donut to create a perfectly-shaped chignon might have come to an end thanks to this summer’s easier alternative—the top knot. The simple style allows us to sweep up unwashed hair and head out the door in no time with none the wiser. Scroll through our favorite variations to find the look that’s right for you.

Tousled Top Knot

Getty Images; Courtesy

A look like Zendaya's is casual perfection. Simply spray wet or dry hair with a styling product like Herbal Essences Tousle Me Softly Spray Gel ($4; walgreens.com) to create soft, loose waves. Pull tresses into a ponytail at the crown, then loosely twist hair around the base and secure with bobby pins.

Tight Top Knot

Getty Images; Courtesy

For a chic look that's ideal for longer hair, opt for Jennifer Lopez's tight top knot. Simply slick back the hair with your favorite gel, form a ponytail on top of the head with an elastic, and then wrap the hair tightly in a circular motion. Secure with a hair tie or bobby pins. To create a long-lasting effect, mist with a hairspray like Big Sexy Hair Spray & Stay Intense Hold ($18; sexyhair.com).

Braided Top Knot

Getty Images; Courtesy

Try this easy hack of Gigi Hadid's braided top knot. Begin my forming a high ponytail, and then plait it into a loose braid. Wrap the braid around the pony's base and secure with bobby pins. Tame flyaways at the hairline using a gel like Aussie Aussome Volume ($4; drugstore.com).

Top Knot with Waves

Getty Images; Courtesy

For a half-up, half-down 'do that's perfect for bobs like Kate Mara's or longer hair, start by creating beachy, voluminous waves using a salt spray. We like Sun Bum Beach Formula Sea Spray ($15; ulta.com). Separate out the top half and pull it back into a ponytail on top of or at the back of the head. Twist into a tiny bun. Voilà!

Top Knot with Bangs

Getty Images; Courtesy

Bangs don't need to stop you from rocking a top knot. Try a look like this one on Emma Roberts. First, apply a few dabs of a lightweight product like Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Styling Cream ($26; ulta.com) to your fringe, and then choose whether you want a tousled, braided or tight top knot and style accordingly.

