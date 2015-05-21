8 Creative Ideas to Consider for a Tea Party

The following post originally appeared on Domino. To read the full story, visit domino.com.

Whether you're throwing your first-ever tea party (it's that time of year!) or consider yourself a seasoned host, these tips are sure to get your creative juices flowing. From a how-to on DIY tea bag invites to finding the perfect theme for your fete, these ideas guarantee a fabulous time.

1. Spread the Word

DIY tea bags (which double as invites!) set the perfect welcoming tone. Get the how-to here.

2. Dress the Table

Patterned napkins, dainty flatware, and delicate accents add a touch of elegance to the aesthetic.

3. Pick a Theme

When it comes to the decor, don't be afraid to mix it up! Start out with a colorful backdrop and build up with classically elegant teaware and modern utensils.

4. Save a Spot

Browse flea markets or secondhand shops for vintage teacups that can be upcycled as placeholders.

5. Cup It

Whimsical vessels filled with a lush arrangement of the freshest blooms, make for the best party centerpieces!

6. Light the Mood

This charming DIY adds a warm glow to the table, setting the ambience for the day!

7. Snack On

Set up a selection of petite hors d'oeuvres for guests to nibble on throughout the day. Think fruits, scones, and sweet little bites.

8. Ode to the Classics

What's a tea party without finger sandwiches? We can't get enough of these smoked salmon crepes and cantaloupe blocks with bleu cheese.

