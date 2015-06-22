There Are Just 3 Steps to Getting Taylor Schilling's Glowy Summer Makeup

As the temps continue to rise, the last thing you want to worry about is your makeup looking or feeling heavy. That's why we're obsessed with the light (and easy!) monochromatic face that pro Darlene Jacobs perfected in our June issue on Orange Is the New Black star Taylor Schilling.

Lisa Martin

RELATED: Taylor Schilling Reveals Her Childhood Obsession and How She Really Feels About Prison Jumpsuits

To complement the shoot's wardrobe of crisp whites and effortless earth tones—like the Michael Kors trousers and Eres swimsuit (seen above)—Jacobs chose varying shades of bronze to bring a summery warmth to the actress's fair complexion.

Courtesy

"The goal was to accentuate Taylor's features, but maintain a very soft, blended effect," says Jacobs, who began with a slightly smoky eye using Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Eyeshadow Quad in Terra Sienna ($60; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com). The warm brown color (second from the bottom in photo above) was swiped all over the lash line and blended towards the brow and underneath the eye. Then, Jacobs used the darkest shade in the crease to accentuate Schilling's natural eye shape. Skip eyeliner (it will just melt off anyway!), in favor of Maybelline Full N' Soft Mascara in Very Black ($8; ulta.com).

Courtesy

For the apples of her cheeks, Jacobs chose Givenchy Le Prisme Powder Blush in Aficionado Peach ($45; sephora.com). When swirled together, the four shades create a pretty flush that could practically pass for natural. Plus, the matte formula helps combat any T-zone shine.

Courtesy

The final touch? Chanel Rouge Coco Lip Shine in Deauville ($36; chanel.com), a creamy caramel lipstick that Jacobs applied with her finger for a sheer finish. "It was one shade deeper than Taylor's lips, so it defined their shape without looking overdone," she says.

See more in the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download.

RELATED: Orange Is The New Black Stars Fan-Girl Over Each Other at OrangeCon