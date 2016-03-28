How to Nail the Perfect Bathing Suit Photo

With summer is right around the corner, you'll be hitting the beach and spending more time in your swimwear. And what better way to document your far flung fun than taking the ultimate bathing suit shot. We know, we know, the task sounds absolutely daunting, but we chatted with DJ, HBFit Founder, and master Instagramer Hannah Bronfman to help you look your hottest all summer long.

Strike A Yoga Pose: "The key to looking good in a bathing suit photo is to look like you're not trying too hard. I like to try poses that I already feel comfortable and strong in like yoga poses—it takes the guess work of trying to figure out what to do and it makes me feel natural. Otherwise, if I'm just standing straight, I lift up my shoulders, place my arm on the side of my body, and angle myself inward—that always works."

Skip The Muumuu: "When you're on the beach, stay away from the muumuu, it really doesn't do anyone any favors. Instead, try a sexy one piece that hugs the body in all the right places. They are so flattering on everyone and super shapely."

My mom always said, "black mermaids do exist." 👩🏾🇫🇷😉🌊💙🐚 @carrera #outhere #carrerasun A photo posted by Hannah Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on Jun 30, 2015 at 8:02am PDT

When In Doubt, Go For The Underwire: "My sisters both have bigger boobs than me and taught me the power of a demi bra top. It doesn't have to be a ton of coverage, but this shape lifts and puts everything in the right place."

Less Is More: "When I do wear a bikini, I like a string bottom because I don't like the way a thick strip looks on the side of my hips. They really can dig into women's sides, no matter what their size. With string bottoms, it's easier to place anywhere on the hips."

Touch the sky baby girl @carreraworld #carrerasun #outthere #cerreara A photo posted by Hannah Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on May 13, 2015 at 10:19pm PDT

Bring A Prop: "If you really don't know what to do, I always have something on hand to play with like a hat or a piece of fruit or a cool towel."

#tbt south beach '13 🌊☀️🌈 A photo posted by Hannah Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on Jun 18, 2015 at 1:56pm PDT

Work The Camera: "I've always loved being in front of the camera and I think that's key. You've got to be in a good mood when taking pictures like this. If you're stressing out about every little thing, it shows."

If You've Got It, Flaunt It: "Figure out your favorite assets and put those on display. That's the best way not to feel self-conscious and more confident."

Excited to go to my favorite place this weekend! If you follow me on snap you know where I'm headed!!!!! ---hannahBgood --- (_)(_) #HBFit #tbt A photo posted by Hannah Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on Jun 11, 2015 at 2:01pm PDT

