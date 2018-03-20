5 Ways to Support March for Our Lives If You Can't Make It to the Actual Protest

Thousands plan to take to the streets on Saturday, March 24, to partake in the March for Our Lives, a demonstration orchestrated by the survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Like the Women’s March, the event has its hub in Washington, D.C., but 800-plus sibling marches are expected to crop up across the world as well.

Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The intention of the march is to stress the need for solutions on the increasingly urgent issue of school shootings and mass violence. We’re just 11 weeks into 2018 and America’s already seen 17 school shootings that resulted in injury or death.

If you’re unable to travel to Washington or the nearest participating city center to join the March for Our Lives, fear not, there are still many things you can do to support the movement. Scroll down below to find out how you can help.

You can aid the movement financially, if it's feasible for you, by donating to the March for Our Lives Action Fund. Many public figures and brands have already contributed, including George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Gucci.

Sign the Petition

By signing the March for Our Lives petition, you are calling on elected officials to enact legislation that will protect children from gun violence. For more details, click here.

Purchase Merchandise

March for Our Lives is selling meaningful (and hip!) products to benefit the cause, including chic tees, hats, sweatshirts, onesies, tote bags, and more.

Courtesy

Place Calls

An important means to policy change is deceptively simple: just pick up the phone. Call your local and state representatives and demand the reform measures outlined in the March for Our Lives petition.

Share on Social Media

Get the word out on every platform possible (#MarchForOurLives—it’s easy to remember).