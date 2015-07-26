Do the Hair Twist! Here's How to Get the Chanel Runway Look  

Though we usually favor easy breezy beach waves or a simply blow-out, an updo is making its way back in fashion. And at shows like Chanel, the polished look was straight out of the classic Belle de Jour, making the twist as effortlessly pretty as its slightly simpler cousin, the chignon (above, left). Here are the key things to know about the twist: Some grip is essential, so work with a thickening spray to start. As you tuck strands into a twist, let wisps fall where they will. You can add a hair accessory, but don't be too precise about placement. In front, slip on a black fabric (above, right) band at the hairline to complete the chic.

Courtesy

Get the look: Goody SlideProof Extra-Wide Headwrap, $4; target.com. Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Finish, $30; bumbleandbumble.com.

