How to Style a Poncho in the Chicest Way Possible

We've never been sold on the poncho—the name alone gives us pause—but in the last year, the cozy sweater has crossed our minds on more than one occasion. Designer Christopher Bailey is probably to blame for making us think about trying one, since it's hard to argue with the coveted monogrammed Burberry blanket ponchos he introduced last year, which found fans in the likes of Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

With that said, we took this chunky, gray cable-knit Woolrich turtleneck ($323; farfetch.com), and styled it four ways—two for work, two for the weekend to prove its statement-making power.

FOR THE OFFICE

Courtesy

Shop the look: Woolrich poncho, $323; farfetch.com. Gap shirt, $50; gap.com. Cos culottes, $125; cosstores.com. Stella McCartney oxfords, $705; farfetch.com.

FOR THE OFFICE

Courtesy

Shop the look: Woolrich poncho, $323; farfetch.com. Zara top, $30; zara.com. J. Crew skirt, $138; jcrew.com. Banana Republic belt, $50; bananrepublic.com. Alexander Wang pumps, $475; shopbop.com.

FOR THE WEEKEND

Courtesy

Shop the look: Woolrich poncho, $323; farfetch.com. Community dress, $135; aritzia.com. Adidas Stan Smiths, $75; nordstrom.com.

FOR THE WEEKEND

Courtesy

Shop the look: Woolrich poncho, $323; farfetch.com. American Eagle shirt, $40; ae.com. Zara jeans, $40; zara.com. Acne Studios boots, $560; acnestudios.com.

RELATED: Shop the 10 Best Sleeveless Turtleneck Knits for Fall