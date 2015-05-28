InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Cynthia Yang on Styling a Denim Dress

InStyle's March story "Meet Our Favorite LDD (Little Denim Dress)" caught my eye because I'm so used to reading about the LBD that I didn't realize I was already shopping for so many LDDs for spring. They're so light and easy to wear and can be dressed up or down. Denim never goes out of style and having a LDD will be a great piece to transition into summer too. I'm a really big fan of color, so I decided to pair my look with pink heels. I love how the soft pastel pink added a "springy" vibe to the denim dress.

