2 Easy Hacks That Could Save You $700 on Your Wedding Dress

As a newlywed, I can tell you that some of the biggest time—and money-saving!—tricks weren't given to me by my wedding planner; truly the best advice comes from other brides. Not everyone will give it to you straight, but once you've been a bride, I find you're always pretty eager to help others. So I'm paying it forward and sharing some of the best advice and biggest learnings from my big day. It might not seem like a lot, but trust me when I say these two tricks likely saved me about $700 (and saved my dress, too).

Your Heels Could Save You $600

I always thought I would wear flats at my wedding. Even as a fashion editor with a love of beautiful shoes, I couldn't fathom being uncomfortable in heels when all I want to do is dance. Still, by the time of my first dress fitting, my mom had talked me into a gorgeous pair of bridal heels. I compromised by adding that I would switch into Toms wedges at the reception (which happen to be the same height as the heels I had chosen). Turns out, as usual, mom was onto something. With the heels, my dress was the perfect length—no hemming required. The result: I saved close to $600 in tailoring.

While that's not always typical, hemming the dress can run you anywhere from $100 to $225 on average. So, if you're looking for a way to cut costs, this is an easy place to start.

This Trick Could Save You $100 or More

My mother-in-law is kind of genius, too. As we were getting ready to move to the ceremony site at my sister-in-law's recent wedding, her mom brought out a sheet. We all looked at her, a little confused, until she explained:

1. The bride stands in the middle of the sheet and you cut a hole in the sheet right around her feet.

2. Once she's in the dress, she stands in the center of the sheet, with her feet through the hole.

3. Pull up the sides of the sheet around her, et voilà! The sheet collects the hem and train of her dress so that as she walks, she doesn't drag her train on the ground.

4. Once at the ceremony site, remove the sheet, and your dress will be pristine and ready to go.

Not only does it save your dress from dragging on the ground prewedding, but it might just keep your dress a little cleaner and save you in cleaning fees postnuptials, which start around $100 for basic services.

