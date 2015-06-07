How To Quit Your Job—Gracefully

This story originally appeared on PureWow. For more stories like this, visit purewow.com.
Peace out, Doug from accounting. You just landed a new job and you're ready to blow this Popsicle stand.
Here’s how to do it like the refined lady that you are.
Give Notice
Two weeks is customary.
But Not Too Much Notice
Nobody wants you lolling around the copy room in sweatpants while they’re trying to reassign your deadlines and hire your replacement.
Keep it Quick and Classy
Tell your manager in person and be sure to thank her for the experience. Remember, you’ve basically just dumped her, so give her some time to grieve before you start planning that Mexico-themed good-bye party.
Don't Tell Every Other Employee, One by One
Once you’ve dragged the third assistant into the conference room, everyone will know anyway.
Don't Cry
So you sucked at ad sales and you’re going back to culinary school. No need to get emotional.
Offer to Continue Working on Your Projects
But understand that your manager might not want your help.
Send a Note to Your Team
On your last day, draft a short, sweet email to your colleagues thanking them for your time together (even if they were A-holes) and letting them know how to reach you in the future. Avoid jokes about the broken elevator or client from hell; you may not work there anymore, but they still do.
Steal No More than Five Office Supplies
You can have the stapler. You can’t have the philodendron from reception.