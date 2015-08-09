Here's How to Properly Wear Fragrance During Summertime

Summer carries a whole new set of rules when it comes to properly wearing fragrance. Between heat, pesky bugs and the fear of sweat taking over your favorite scents, there are a few dos and don’ts to reaching for your fave bottle. To figure out how we'll smell good all summer long, we chatted with Mark Crames, CEO of Demeter Fragrance Library and Steven Claisse, senior perfumer at Takasago and creator of CLEAN Fragrances.

Believe it or not, summertime calls for anything but a sweet or floral fragrance—opt for lighter concentrations instead. According to Claisse, certain fragrances that contain floral or fruit notes tend to imitate nature, thus attracing bugs. That said, try a musk fragrance like Kiehl’s Original Musk Eau de Toilette Spray ($43; kiehls.com) Aerin Amber Musk ($110; sephora.com) to avoid itchy mosquito bites post-backyard barbeque.

RELATED: Here's How to Avoid a Fragrance Allergy—or Combat an Uncomfortable Reaction

According to Crames, the classic fragrance layering technique really does work to extend the life of your scent. More importantly, try prepping the skin before spraying fragrance for even better results. Crames recommends using a lotion or oil before applying your fragrance because it creates a much better skin surface for the fragrance, thus creating a long-lasting effect. And to clear up any confusion about whether or not it’s acceptable to mix scents, Crames says you can absolutely layer your fragrances by using a different scented lotion than your sprayed fragrance.

In addition, Claisse suggests using smaller doses, but applying more frequently. “Because your body perspires more frequently in the summer, your scent will tend to fade a little sooner,” he tells InStyle. “Keep a small refresher bottle or rollerballs with you and apply 3-5 times a day.” For an on-the-go spritz that doesn't overwhelm, we love Dolce & Gabanna Light Blue Rollerball ($29; sephora.com) or the CLEAN Air Rollerball ($20; sephora.com).

PHOTOS: 12 New Summer Fragrances to Spritz On Now