4 Easy Ways to Prolong Your Summer Glow

Summer may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you have to ditch your faux tan. We asked a makeup artist and a self-tanning guru on their secrets to maintaining a healthy golden glow into fall and beyond. Here, they share their pro tips for the most believable bronze, along with all of the radiance-boosting products they keep in their arsenals.

Exfoliate

The first thing you’ll want to do is get rid of any dry, flakey areas. To revive a dull complexion, start with a gentle scrub like Caudalie Gentle Buffing Cream ($35; sephora.com) and massage it on the skin in circular motions, suggests makeup artist Kira Nasrat. To ensure your self-tanner applies evenly, we love using Fresh Brown Sugar Body Polish ($65; sephora.com), which smooths and moisturizes in one quick step.

Hydrate

Hydration is key in maintaining a healthy glow, especially now that the temps are cooling down. If you don’t feel like slathering on a heavy lotion, try soothing parched skin with a face oil instead. To brighten things up in a hurry, Nasrat swears by Marula Oil by African Botanics ($80; dermstore.com). “It’s fast-absorbing, packed with antioxidants and hydrates at the deepest layer of the skin.”

RELATED: How to Transition Your Makeup Routine from Summer to Fall

Bronze and Highlight

With the help of some strategically-placed makeup, you can achieve a sun-kissed effect in minutes. “I love dusting a veil of bronzer powder across the forehead, bridge of the nose, temples, cheeks, chin, down the neck and across the shoulders. I’ll even lightly contour with the bronzer so the cheekbones have more definition,” Nasrat says. She loves sweeping on Pro Bronze Fusion Make Up For Ever Pro Bronze Fusion ($36; sephora.com) before using Living Luminizer by RMS ($38; rmsbeauty.com) for extra radiance. “It’s sheer and blends beautifully creating a natural luminous glow. It doesn't have a glittery effect so it looks super natural as if your skin is glowing from within.”

Self-Tan in Moderation

Yes, you can continue self-tanning through the fall and winter months without eliciting weird stares—just remember to take a more subtle approach, suggests St. Tropez Skin Finishing Expert Sophie Evans. The biggest mistake people make, the pro says, is going too dark and applying too often (once every two weeks is ideal). For a natural-looking finish, she recommends the brand’s In Shower Gradual Tan ($25; sephora.com) and Self Tan Luxe Facial Oil ($35; sephora.com), which are easy to use and have moisturizing benefits.

PHOTOS: The New Fall Skin Innovators to Try Now