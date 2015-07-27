Pin a Pony Bun! Here's How to Get the Victoria Beckham Runway Look

If you just can't decide between that low pony or a high French twist, mash them together into one not-so-accidental hybrid. To get the sleek look seen at Victoria Beckham (above, right), Redken global creative director Guido started with blow-dry lotion to achieve a silky texture, then spread styling spray over his fingers before twisting hair and securing it with pins, leaving out the ends.

Courtesy

Get the Look: Redken Satinwear 02 Prepping Blow-Dry Lotion, $19; ulta.com.

