18 Totally Unique Ways to Personalize Your Wedding

Gone are the days of cookie-cutter weddings. Today's couples have more ways available to them than ever before to add unique touches to their wedding day—to the place settings, dance floor, cake and gifts galore. We've rounded up more than twenty of our favorite new ways to personalize your nuptials, including a mini-magazine that you can self-publish, cool photo booth backdrops, and great monogrammed gifts for your besties. These stylish, super-useful ideas will have your guests talking about your big day for years to come.

PHOTOS: 18 Ways to Personalize Your Wedding