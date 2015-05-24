18 Totally Unique Ways to Personalize Your Wedding

Getty Images
Amy Shey Jacobs
May 24, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

Gone are the days of cookie-cutter weddings. Today's couples have more ways available to them than ever before to add unique touches to their wedding day—to the place settings, dance floor, cake and gifts galore. We've rounded up more than twenty of our favorite new ways to personalize your nuptials, including a mini-magazine that you can self-publish, cool photo booth backdrops, and great monogrammed gifts for your besties. These stylish, super-useful ideas will have your guests talking about your big day for years to come.

PHOTOS: 18 Ways to Personalize Your Wedding

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!