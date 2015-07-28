How to Make Your Blowout Last for Days

Whether done professionally or through your own blood, sweat, and tears, there’s no sadder feeling than a blowout that doesn’t last through the night (or week, if we’re being honest). Wondering how we can maintain that bouncy goodness for as long as humanly possible, we turned to Mane Addicts founder Jen Atkin, who's also the brains behind the enviable styles seen on the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez.

For starters, if you're DIYing the effect at home, the fewer products you have in your arsenal, the better. “You’ll want to use something that is body building and lightweight. I suggest L’Oreal Boost It Volume Inject Mousse ($5; ulta.com) and Moroccanoil Root Boost ($29; moroccanoil.com),” Atkin tells InStyle. “After your style is finished, a light mist of L’Oreal Elnett Hairspray ($15; ulta.com) is all you need.”

Since a good night's rest is usually a death sentence for most blowouts, we asked the pro for some nighttime secrets. “I suggest separating hair into two sections from your part down to the nape of your neck. Loosely twist each section away from the face and pin into ‘Princess Leia’ buns, leaving several inches of the ends out,” she says. “Wrap your hair in a silk scarf to prevent frizz (a satin pillowcase can also help), and go to bed. When you wake up in the morning, just release your pins, give your hair a shake, and you’re good to go.”

If you’re looking to get a few extra days in, dry shampoo is critical, adds Atkin. Her pick? “I love using Kardashian Beauty Dry Shampoo ($15; ulta.com) to absorb any excess oils.”

