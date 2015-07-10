Introducing the Sushi Burrito: How to Make It from Start to Finish

As any foodie can attest, hybrid dishes are the new culinary trend that just won't seem to go away. First, there was the "cronut," pastry chef Dominique Ansel's much-ballyhooed croissant-donut combo. Then, the "cruffin," a croissant-muffin hybrid drummed up by the forward-thinking bakers at Mr. Holmes Bakehouse in San Francisco. Now, the next iteration of gastronomic crossbreeding is going cross-cultural. The Sushi Burrito, created by chef Chris Jaeckle of takeout sushi joint Uma Temakeria in N.Y.C., consists of fresh salmon, tuna, spicy tobanjan mayo, fresh julienned carrots, cucumbers, and seasoned rice, with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and tempura crunchies—all wrapped in a sheet of crisp nori.

"A lot of people think one hand roll is not enough," Jaeckle tells InStyle. "We were trying to make something that was a bit more substantial." This sushi behemoth, equivalent to two rolls of sushi (or 12 individual pieces), definitely fits the bill. Below, follow our step-by-step tutorial on how to create your own version at home. Pro tip: Sea to Table, an organization that connects fisherman from small-scale sustainable wild American fisheries with chefs, is a vetted resource for finding raw fish you can trust. And for those who prefer their fish cooked, Jaeckle recommends subbing in a slice of grilled salmon and/or tuna.

Sushi Burrito

Makes: 1 Sushi Burrito

Ingredients:

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

6 oz cooked rice

1 oz tuna loin, or a slice of grilled tuna

1 oz salmon, or a slice of grilled salmon

2 tbsp tobanjan mayo, or Kraft Hot & Spicy Mayonnaise ($3; walmart.com)

2 oz cucumber

2 oz carrot

2 tbsp tempura flake

1/2 tbsp sesame seeds

1 large nori sheet

Directions:

1. Place 6 oz cooked rice on top of 1 large nori sheet; flatten with a rice spoon.

2. Lay 1 oz tuna loin, cut in 1/2-inch strips, on top of the rice. Lay 1 oz salmon, also cut in 1/2-inch strips, on top of the tuna.

3. Lay 2 oz julienned cucumbers on top of the salmon.

4. Lay 2 oz julienned carrots on top of the cucumber.

5. Sprinkle a pinch of sesame seeds and tempura crunchies over the contents of the burrito.

6. Apply two sizable squirts of spicy mayo.

7. Carefully roll the burrito, starting with the edge of the nori sheet closest to you.

8. Enjoy!

