The Beauty Products You Need to Look Like Your Favorite Kardashian

Have you always wanted to look like a member of the Kardashian-Jenner fam? Well, now you finally can. We’ve got the inside scoop on the top products these beauty icons use to get gorgeous on a daily basis—everything from the formula behind Khloé Kardashian’s textured waves to the lip liner responsible for Kylie Jenner’s signature pouty look. Below, find the essentials you’ll need to transform into these stunning sisters. You’re welcome!

If You Want to Look Like Kourtney Kardashian

To impersonate the eldest (and arguably most stylish) Kardashian sibling, you’ll want to add a bronzing power to your beauty routine, stat. The sisters swear by Kardashian Beauty's long-wearing Cabana Bronze Matte Bronzer ($15; ulta.com) to quickly contour their nose and cheekbones. “It’s three different tones. So it works no matter how tan you are or pale you are,” Kim Kardashian told InStyle at an event. Otherwise, you might want to stock up on some Mama Mio Boob Tube ($45; mioskincare.com), a pregnancy product the mother of three told Into the Gloss she hoards more than anything else. When applied to the neck and chest, the all-natural formula firms up the skin and prevents signs of aging.

If You Want to Look Like Kim Kardashian

Believe it not, you don’t have to invest in a fancy contouring kit to achieve that famous Kim Kardashian glow. For the 2015 Time’s 100 Gala, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic proved you can achieve the star’s trademark look with just two products. “I used Tom Ford Cheek Color Blush in Love Lust ($57; nordstrom.com) along the apples of the cheeks and to highlight I used Charlotte Tilbury Film Star Bronze and Glow ($68; nordstrom.com) along the cheek bones, bridge of the nose and cupid's bow,” the pro explained. To truly channel your inner Kim K, finish things off with a shiny nude lip gloss.

If You Want to Look Like Khloé Kardashian

Scroll through Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram feed and you’ll find two things: nude lips galore and loads of voluminous waves. Lucky for us, it’s easy to grab a piece of the star’s beauty routine with two products we already know and love. In an interview with Into the Gloss, Khloé revealed Oribe’s cult-favorite Dry Texturing Spray ($42; oribe.com) as the secret behind her enviable bounce and volume. She also called out Tom Ford Lipstick in Spanish Pink ($52; nordstrom.com) as one of her go-to lip shades.

If You Want to Look Like Kendall Jenner

Compared to her contour-loving siblings, Kendall Jenner’s beauty look is surprisingly low maintenance. When she’s not working the runway, the 19-year-old can usually be seen sporting a fresh face and healthy, shiny hair. To successfully mimic the model, don’t leave the house without a few sweeps of mascara. Start with Estée Lauder’s Little Black Primer ($24; sephora.com), one of the star’s favorite products and ours. The innovative formula can be worn under your go-to mascara (or on its own) for full, fluttery volume. Along with great genes, she owes her silky tresses to Hum Nutrition Runway Ready Supplements ($35; humnutrition.com), a nutritionist recommended vitamin we just learned the star takes for glowing skin, and stronger hair and nails.

If You Want to Look Like Kylie Jenner

Full, pouty lips and a set of falsies will bring you one step closer to your dream of looking like Kylie Jenner. To fake a larger pout the safe way (as opposed to sucking on a shot glass), it’s all about the lip liner. For the 2014 American Music Awards, makeup artist Rob Scheppy drew the star’s signature shape using MAC Burgundy Lip Pencil ($17; nordstrom.com), before completely filling in her pout for a major dose of pigment. To prep for her faux lashes, the pro added a layer of mascara to the star’s natural eyelashes. After applying a full row of the corner strips from Eyeko Lash Wardrobe ($22; ulta.com), he swiped on another coat of mascara for a bold, dramatic effect.

