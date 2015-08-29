Everything You Need to Know About Lip Contouring 

If you’ve been an avid follower of the contouring craze, you know that it can seriously work wonders for your facial features. That said, why not try the technique directly on your pout? Proponents says the makeup technique works to make lips appear large and fuller. To learn more about how to sport a kissable smooch like Kylie Jenner, we chatted with makeup artist Carl Ray, who gave us the lowdown on how to recreate the look at home.

What you'll need:

When it comes to your lip contouring kit, there are a few critical items that Ray recommends to have on hand:

1. Toothbrush 2. Non-oily lip balm: Carmex Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick SPF 15, $2; walgreens.com. 3. Highlighter pencil: Jane Iredale Highlighter Pencil, $17; janeiredale.com. 4. Natural lip liner: Make Up For Ever Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencil in Nude Beige, $19; sephora.com. 5. Lip brush: Clinique Lip Brush, $18; bloomingdales.com. 6. Concealer: MAC Lip Erase, $20; maccosmetics.com. 7. Nude lipstick: Chanel Rouge Allure in Pensive, $36; chanel.com. 8. Clear gloss: NARS Lip Gloss in Triple X, $26; narscosmetics.com.

What to do:

To achieve the perfect pout, Ray breaks down the application steps.

Exfoliate

To begin, make sure the lips are exfoliated. “I like to use a dry toothbrush to brush and buff lips lightly,” Ray tells InStyle. “It gets all the dead skin off the lips while stimulating them as well.”

Prep the Lips

To adequately prepare the lips for the next step, select a non-oily lip balm and apply it generously.

Line the Lips

Ray suggests using a pencil that is one or two shades darker than your natural lip color. Apply liner just above the natural lip line, but still close enough that it's still touching natural lip line— this keeps the contouring more realistic. “I like to use a brush to apply concealer a shade lighter than the foundation around the lip liner for an extra amazing look.”

Apply the Lipstick

Apply a lighter, nude shade of your choice onto the lips and blend accordingly.

Grant the Finishing Touches

“Applying a small dot of gloss on center of lips makes them appear larger, giving them that eye-catching pop effect,” Ray tells InStyle. “I also like using a highlighter pencil or cream on Cupid's bow and lip center to complete a dramatic contoured lip.”

