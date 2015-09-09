Follow These 3 Easy GIFs to DIY Fall's Hair Fan Trend

The voluminous hair fan is perhaps one of trendiest fall ‘dos to try now. This unique twist on the simple ponytail takes any classic updo to a whole new level. Fortunately, this runway-inspired look is easy to achieve off the runway as well. To effectively recreate the look, you'll need a few key essentials. Have bobby pins, a hair tie, a decorative hair pin or barrette, and a brush on-hand before beginning. Scroll down for detailed steps to create this fun look on your own.

Step 1: Make sure the hair is clean and straight before beginning to style.

Step 2: Flip hair upside down and pull it up into a high ponytail. While your hair is still flipped upside down, smooth out the ponytail and brush out any bumps. Tightly secure the ponytail with a hair tie at the top of your head.

Step 3: Pull the shaft of the ponytail to the side of your head, just above the ear. Get more volume by teasing the ponytail at the roots. Once you’ve got the volume and texture, secure the poofed-up ponytail right above the ear with bobby pins. Add a unique accent by adding a decorative hair pin or barrette over the bobby pins. Set the look in place with hair spray.

