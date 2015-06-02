Here’s How to Get Gigi Hadid’s Bombshell Beach Waves

Gigi Hadid stunned at last night’s CFDA Awards, complementing her sequined Michael Kors jumpsuit with beautifully lived-in waves—a summer-ready look that her hairstylist Jennifer Yepez says could last up to three whole days. Here, she tells us how to get the look.

To ensure loads of body and bounce for the red carpet, Yepez began with freshly washed hair. After applying Moroccanoil's Volumizing Mousse ($28; moroccanoil.com) from root to tips, she shielded the model’s beachy blonde tresses with the brand’s Heat Styling Protection ($28; moroccanoil.com).

“Next, I began to rough-dry her hair in sections from the underneath to the top, only smoothing the ends,” the pro tells InStyle. But if your hair is naturally curly, she suggests smoothing your hair all the way through.

Once Hadid's strands were completely dry, Yepez curled small and large sections of hair, alternating between a 1-inch and 3/4-inch curling iron. “Switching it up allows the style to look more like real beach waves rather than a curling iron wave,”

she says. Then, she combed through all the waves with a wide-tooth comb.

“I finished the look by spraying Gigi’s roots with Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones ($11; moroccanoil.com) to give it some extra texture and volume. Then I used a pearl-sized amount of Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream ($34; moroccanoil.com) just on the ends,” Yepez adds. A final mist of hairspray helped the style last through the night—and maybe longer.

