How to Get Sleek, Straight Hair in Minutes

A sleek blowout works just as well on a casual day as it does for a glamorous night out (see Kiernan Shipka’s flawless Emmys hairstyle for proof), but unless you’re equipped with the right tools, DIYing the effect at home can feel like the longest process ever. To help streamline your routine, we spoke to Devin Toth, hairstylist at Salon SCK in New York City. Here, the pro breaks down how to achieve silky, straight hair in three easy steps:

Step 1: Prep with a Smoothing Product

Just remember to skip any heavy formulas, as these can weigh your hair down and increase styling time, says Toth. “I like using Kerastase’s Elixir Ultime ($28; kerastase-usa.com) on my clients because it can be used on wet or dry hair and contains four different lightweight oils that smooth hair fibers, add shine and protect it from the heat of your styling tools.”

Step 2: The Denman Blowout

An entire blowout can be done with a 7-row Denman Brush ($21; ulta.com), Toth says, no sectioning clips needed. The pro favorite has a rubber base that grips the hair and makes it smooth when combined with heat. “While the blow dryer is on its highest heat setting, point it towards the head right at the roots of the hair and brush the roots onto the head towards the face, then from left to right and then from right to left,” he suggests. “Basically make sure you blow dry and brush the roots in every direction with as much tension as possible.”

Step 3: Put Your Flat Iron to Work

“Once all the roots are smooth from the blowout, you can flat iron large sections of hair because all you need to focus on are the mid-shaft and ends of the section,” Toth adds. But to avoid frying your strands in the process, a quality flat iron is crucial. Toth’s current fave? Rowenta Beauty’s Straight Express Flat Iron ($150; bloomingdales.com). “Attached to its 1-inch titanium tourmaline ceramic plates are 16 teeth that simultaneously heat, grip, and detangle the section of hair that you’re working on,” he says. “So instead of needing to create control and tension on a section of hair with a flat-brush or comb, you can effortlessly get salon quality results at home.”

