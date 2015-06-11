Here's How to Get Rid of Chest Acne—for Good

Now that we know how to deal with bacne, it’s time to discuss its equally evil twin: "chestne," otherwise known as acne on your chest.

Believe it or not, the chest is a common place for acne to form—especially during the warm summer months. The problem? Sweat combined with tighter clothing (think tank tops, bathing suits, and workout gear) is a recipe for a breakout. “Just like on our face or shoulders and back, the chest’s sebaceous glands can become overloaded with oil, causing clogged pores, which results in inflammation and the formation of pimples or whiteheads,” N.Y.C.-based dermatologist Dr. Marnie Nussbaum tells InStyle.

Here's how you can banish the problem in four easy steps.

Wash Up

To prevent your pores from clogging up in the first place, always jump in the shower after excessive sweating, whether it’s due to exercising or a day at the beach. Lather up with a body wash that contains salicylic acid, like Dermalogica’s Clearing Skin Wash ($36; nordstrom.com), to whisk away oil and debris. You can also get a prescription from your dermatologist if a stronger formula is necessary.

Exfoliate

Slough off dead skin cells by exfoliating once a week—just remember to be gentle, Nussbaum warns, since the delicate skin on the chest can easily scar. Stay away from harsh scrubs and seek out a non-irritating exfoliant instead. We like Peter Thomas Roth’s Blemish Buffing Beads ($39; sephora.com), which is designed to treat acne on the face and body.

Spot-Treat

A blemish-fighting spot treatment will minimize the appearance of larger pimples and prevent them from coming back. One option Nussbaum recommends is Sebamed’s Anti-Pimple Gel ($14; sebamedusa.com). “It contains cucumber extract to help reduce redness and swelling (or any post-acne dark spots) and is rich in vitamin E, which is essential for warding off skin impurities caused by free radicals.”

Keep Clean

Can't get to the shower right away? Keep cleansing wipes on hand as an alternative. Try Murad’s Clarifying Wipes for Blemish-Prone Skin ($18; sephora.com) to keep bacteria at bay when you're on-the-go.

