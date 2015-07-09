Why The League Is the Birkin Bag of Dating Apps—And How to Get Off the Waitlist

After my recent venture into the dating app game, my heart fluttered a bit when I was invited to join The League, the most ballyhooed dating app in the game that could subsequently take my digital dating life to the next level.

Currently operating in a private beta with a waitlist wrapping around the proverbial block, The League is aiming to create a whole new caliber of dating app user. The promised 50/50 man-to-woman ratio claims to be specially vetted to meet everyone's respective high standards. “The selectivity is how you get people to step up their game and get excited about the prospect of online dating, instead of thinking of it as a meaningless game of swiping,” founder and CEO Amanda Bradford tells me.

The League’s double-authentication process instantly sets it apart from its competitors. Linking from both your Facebook and Linkedin accounts, it allows you to skip the requisite pre-date social media stalking and view accurate credentials from the get-go. In addition to your profile listing your education and past three job positions from LinkedIn, you’re able to feature six photos of yourself, as well as interests, religion, and an optional "About Me" bio. The app also links to your contacts and social media connections to avoid matching you with someone you already know, someone you formerly dated, or someone you work with (awkwardness averted!).

The feature that I appreciated the most though, was the ability to set very specific preferences. I’m on the taller side and usually wear heels, so I find that I’m most attracted to tall men. I was finally able to specify my desired height range as well as age range, distance away, ethnicity, and educational preferences. Bradford says this part is key: “The goal is to quickly ascertain if you’d be attracted to a match both physically and intellectually, find common ground via messaging, and get offline to see if there’s a spark or connection,” she says. "By keeping The League selective, we build a brand that stands for quality and where people feel comfortable transitioning offline as soon as possible.”

So, what do you need to know in order to get drafted into The League? To start, upload clear photos. Also, pay special attention to your "About Me" and "Interests" sections of your profile. If you’re really passionate about something, list it! All of this will give you a unique edge to get off the waitlist. According to Bradford, the ideal "Leaguewoman" is "intelligent, independent, ambitious, career-oriented, incredibly busy, knows how to put herself together, and, most importantly, has high standards for the men they choose to spend time with.” Basically, the ultimate #girlboss.

The app is currently available in New York only, but The League will be prioritizing launch cities based on waitlist signups. Your move, single ladies.

