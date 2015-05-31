The 10 Pieces You Need to Recreate Mindy Kaling's Bold Wardrobe

We love Mindy Kaling (aka our stunning June cover girl) for her playful charm, sense of humor and refreshingly honest outlook on life. Her sartorial sense, though, is just as fresh and it's a far cry from her onscreen character Mindy Lahiri's from The Mindy Project.

"The thing with Mindy [Lahiri] is that there is nothing effortless about her. She is completely effortful," Kaling tells InStyle Editorial Director Ariel Foxman in our cover story of her onscreen counterpart. "She wears very complicated looks and bright colors and lots of things that people say that you're not supposed to be able to wear."

But what about her own style? We dissected her wardrobe, both on and off the red carpet and pinpointed the 10 quintessential pieces that make up her style. While there are signs of Lahiri-inspired levels of "effortful"-ness with loud prints and bold colors, it's not all crazy clashes and convoluted layers. When she's not wearing matching printed sets, Kaling practices some restraint with neutrals that's built around only one or two statement pieces.

Matching Sets (above)

No mixed prints here. On two separate occasions, Kaling went for a matching set treated with happy colors and prints.

Color-Blocked Pieces

Matt Baron/BEImages (2)

During the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival, Kaling wowed in a rather demure color-block curve-hugging number and then again at the Inside Out red carpet premiere in a shocking fucshia-violet Salvador Perez original.

Casual-Chic Separates

FameFlyNet Pictures; AKM-GSI

When Kaling isn't making a statement in prints, she's taking a sleek approach in monochromatic ensembles, like denim-on-denim or a a black blazer with tough coated jeans.

Statement Hits

Philip Vaughan/Ace Pictures/ZUMA Wire; WENN.com

Kaling amped up the drama in hot pink (that she styled with studded Valentinos) and again in darling heart-speckled Kate Spade New York pants.

And now, behold, the guide to Kaling's pieces.

Your 10-Item Checklist to Recreating Mindy Kaling's Style

Courtesy

1. Matching Set: Tanya Taylor top, $395; shoplesnouvelles.com. Tanya Taylor skirt, $495; shoplesnouvelles.com

2. Black Blazer: Zara, $80; zara.com

3. Color-Block Dress: Karen Millen, $340; karenmillen.com

4. Printed Blouse: Mango, $50; mango.com

5. Bright Dress: H&M, $18; hm.com

6. Chambray Shirt: J. Crew, $98; jcrew.com

7. Color Drop Earrings: BaubleBar, $42; baublebar.com

8. Printed Pants: Topshop, $70; topshop.com

9. Studded Pumps: Akira, $40; shopakira.com

10. Structured Tote: Asos, $144; asos.com

