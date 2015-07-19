7 Products That Will Help You Grow Longer, Thicker Lashes

Not everyone is blessed with long, thick eyelashes, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have them. Thanks to a rise in lash-enhancing products, ranging from mascaras to eyeliners and serums, you can work your way to flutter-worthy fringe—no false lashes necessary. Along with adding a dose of drama to your look, these nourishing formulas will nurse sparse or brittle lashes back to health with almost no effort at all. Check out our favorites below!

Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super Enhancing Mascara Base

To achieve extra-long lashes in a snap, swipe on a primer before you apply mascara. Lancôme’s version is infused with vitamin E to smooth and prep fringe for a voluminous look. You can also use it as a nightly treatment—just swipe on before going to bed. (above, $25; nordstrom.com).

Eyeko Black Magic Lash Boost

On those days your mascara just isn’t cutting it, brush-on lash extensions are your answer. We recommend Eyeko’s new easy-to-use formula, which contains lengthening black fibers and pro-vitamin B to create a full, fanned-out effect in seconds while also stimulating hair growth (how's that for multi-tasking?). For the best results, brush onto the tips of your lashes immediately after applying mascara. Seal the fibers with another coat of mascara and voilà! ($35; eyeko.com).

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Clinical Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum

If your lashes have been falling out more frequently, this vitamin-rich serum can reverse the damage in as little as two weeks. Sparse brows can benefit as well, and, unlike similar products, you won’t have to worry about this one leaving stains on your skin ($100; ulta.com).

Peter Thomas Roth Lashes To Die For The Liner

We’re suckers for a product that works double duty and Peter Thomas Roth’s liquid liner does just that. In addition to helping you create the perfect feline flick, it boasts a lash-boosting treatment to promote longer, thicker lashes every time you use ($28; sephora.com).

Lashfood Conditioning Drama Mascara

If you're looking for the easiest way to amp your lashes, look for a mascara with conditioning benefits, such as this one by Lashfood. The formula carries biotin, arginine, and a nano-peptide complex to strengthen brittle strands and prevent them from breaking off. Plus, the wand’s extra-large bristles provide just enough drama without any clumping or flaking ($20; sephora.com).

Kate Somerville True Lash Lash Enhancing Eye Makeup Remover

A product that removes stubborn eye makeup and helps your lashes grow? Genius. Formulated with ingredients like green tea and aloe vera, Kate Somerville’s soothing makeup remover even minimizes the appearance of puffiness and fine lines ($36; nordstrom.com).

Talika Lipocils Eyelash Conditioning Gel

This conditioning botanical blend transforms short, stubby lashes into noticeably longer and healthier looking fringe overtime. The mascara-like wand makes for an easy application and the non-irritating formula is ideal for those with sensitive eyes ($44; nordstrom.com).

