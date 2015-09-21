How to Get Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner’s Long Lashes from NYFW

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner know the power of long, fluttery eyelashes. Whether they’re hitting the red carpet or snapping selfies on Instagram, these two never fail to give us serious lash envy. The secret to their glam look? Ardell’s Duralash Individual Lashes.

Before attending the 2015 Harper’s Bazaar Icons event during New York Fashion Week, makeup artist Patrick Ta prepped the models with Ardell’s short and medium black knot free flares ($4 each; ulta.com), leaving each of them with a feminine, wide-eyed look.

On those days your mascara just isn’t cutting it, the pro favorite and Best Beauty Buys regular (it nabs the Best False Lashes category year after year) will fit between your natural lashes to beef up sparse areas without making you look overdone. To master the effect at home, we recommend applying a few clusters moving from the middle of the eye outward, placing the longer pieces on the outer edges. Seal the fibers in with a coat of mascara for a finishing touch.

Courtesy

