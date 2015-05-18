Loved Chrissy Teigen’s Bombshell Waves at the Billboard Music Awards? Here's How to Get Them

Now that’s how you make an entrance.

Before making some pretty impressive hairstyle changes while co-hosting the 2015 Billboard Music Awards (five to be exact), Chrissy Teigen was busy flaunting voluminous, bombshell waves on the red carpet. To achieve the glossy, retro look for the big night, Teigen turned to the master of perfect curls, hairstylist Jen Atkin.

First, Atkin blew out the supermodel’s beachy blonde locks with a boar bristle round brush. “Next I created a deep side part over the arch of one eyebrow, then set curls with a T3 1 1/4-Inch curling iron ($99; nordstrom.com), misting with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray ($26; moroccanoil.com) and pinning each curl into place,” Atkin tells InStyle. “I let curls cool for at least 15 to 20 minutes, then removed the pins and brushed through with a Sonia Kashuk Hair Brush ($16; target.com) to relax the curls.”

After further loosening the star's coils with a flat iron where needed, the pro finished off with a dab of Leonor Greyl Éclat Naturel styling cream ($46; nordstrom.com) to smooth away frizz.

