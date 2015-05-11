Recreating Charlize Theron's Beachy-Bombshell Makeup Is this Easy

We don’t know about you, but we’ve got summer on the brain—and from the looks of it, so does Charlize Theron. The star’s effortlessly glowing makeup is giving us ample inspiration for the sweltering days ahead. “It has a slight early ‘70s vibe—bronzed skin, lots of lash and a light peachy nude lipstick,” her makeup artist Pati Dubroff tells InStyle. Unleash your inner beach bombshell with her pro tips, below.

Faking a flawless glow is all about the prep. Before evening her complexion with Diorskin Nude Air Ultra-Fluid Sérum Foundation in Light Beige ($55; sephora.com), Dubroff enhanced Theron’s natural radiance with products such as Dior Capture Totale Dreamskin ($115; sephora.com) and Glow Maximizer Primer ($42; sephora.com). “After moisturizing, I used a drop of liquid bronzer mixed into the foundation to amp up the warm skin tone,” she says.

After perfecting Theron's brows with the brand’s Diorshow Brow Styler Gel in Blonde (available in June), Dubroff brushed the black shadow from 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in Pied De Poule ($62; nordstrom.com) at the base of the star’s lash line for a hint of definition. Save for a few sweeps of volumizing mascara, the rest of the eye was kept bare.

"After a light dusting of loose powder, I applied the bronzer Diorskin Nude Air Tan Powder Healthy Glow Sun Powder in Amber ($54; nordstrom.com) around the parts of face that would take sun," she adds. A swipe of Dior Rouge Baume in Milly ($35; sephora.com) provided the final step.

