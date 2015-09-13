How to Nail the Signature Look of Your Favorite Celebrity Beauty Icon 

Envious of your celebrity icon’s signature look? You're not alone. Believe it or not, you can mimic some of your favorite star-inspired beauty looks with just one product. To make things easy for you, we’re here to tell you which hair and makeup products you'll need to stock up on to recreate Anne Hathaway's textured bob, Taylor Swift's perfect cat eye, and even Jennifer Lopez's gorgeous, lit-from-within glow. Scroll down to shop.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Courtesy

If your icon is: Taylor Swift

Her signature look: The Cat Eye

What you need: To achieve T-Swift’s signature cat eye, you’ll need a skinny eyeliner like Eyeko Skinny Liquid Eyeliner ($16; ulta.com). The long-lasting formula allows you to effortlessly create thin and thick lines—no smudging involved.

Walter McBride/Getty Images; Courtesy

If your icon is: Anne Hathaway

Her signature look: Textured Crop

What you need: To recreate Hathaway’s un-done effect, run Bumble and Bumble Bb. Texture Hair (Un) Dressing Crème ($30; sephora.com) through the strands for a tousled, textured look.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Courtesy

If your icon is: Lupita Nyong'o

Her signature look: Bold Lips

What you need: Lupita Nyongo’o never shies away from a statement-making lip color (check out her boldest looks here). If you’d like to add one of her shades to your arsenal, swipe on Lancome’s L’Absolu Nu in Red Chiffon ($31; lancome.com), a gorgeous, fiery-red hue.

Jim Spellman/WireImage; Courtesy

If your icon is: Jennifer Lopez

Her signature look: Glowing Skin

What you need: Want to get one step closer to Jennifer Lopez’s famous glow? Start with L’Oreal’s True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator ($13; ulta.com). The lightweight formula will brighten up a sallow complexion in a matter of seconds.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Courtesy

If your icon is: Jennifer Aniston

Her signature look: Sleek Blowout

What you need: Jennifer Aniston’s enviable blowout works just as well on a casual day as it does on the red carpet. To get the look, prep with Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment ($26; sephora.com). The multi-purpose product smooths, fights frizz, and adds body in one easy step.

