How to Sweat-Proof Your Makeup Like Bella Thorne

Avoiding a makeup meltdown in the summer heat isn’t easy–unless, of course, you’re Bella Thorne. Despite New York City’s climbing temperatures, the actress remained fresh-faced and flawless at the Ted 2 premiere earlier this week. Learn how to get the exact look at home with these pro tips.

Keeping the focus on Thorne’s eyes, makeup artist Nina Park first swept a soft silver shade across the lids using Charlotte Tilbury’s Luxury Palette in The Rock Chick ($52; nordstrom.com) for an opaque finish. To prevent her black eyeliner from migrating, the pro went with a trusty liquid formula to create a subtle cat-eye shape.

As her next step, Park plumped up the star’s lashes using Neutrogena Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara in Carbon Black ($8; ulta.com). “Waterproof was a must to prevent smudging,” she says. Before moving on to the rest of her makeup, she traced her waterline with brown waterproof eyeliner and pressed the shimmery gunmetal shadow from the same palette along the lower lash line.

“Finally, I applied a pale pink blush on her cheeks for slight color and completed the look by filling her lips in with a rose colored lip liner,” Park added. The pro then layered Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Stick in Warm Caramel ($9; ulta.com) on top. “The sheer honey color created by this combo is perfect for summer,” she tells us.

