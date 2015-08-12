This Genius Technique Will Transform a Mani from Chipped to Chic

Alex Reside for InStyle.com
Samantha Faragalli
Aug 12, 2015 @ 10:45 am

Anyone who has ever gotten a manicure has experienced the frustration that arises when a freshly polished digit gets a chip. Well, fret no more: This ingenious trick will quickly and easily transform a chipped paint job into a trendy look—without making you start from scratch.

So how exactly do you create the sophisticated design? Simply paint a white or bold-colored line of your choice over the tip of the nail where the chip marks reside:

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Opt for the old-school white stripe or go for a more intense look by adding a fun pop of color, but choose a line shade that will create a complementary duo with your nail base. And voilà: You've got a French mani that will never go out of style.

