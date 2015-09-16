Use This Simple Test to Determine Your Skin Type Once and For All

When it comes to skin care, knowledge is power. To successfully battle problems like acne and wrinkles, knowing your skin type is the first important step. If you’re still unsure which category your complexion falls under, a single piece of tissue can help you finally find out.

Here’s all you have to do: Wash your face with a gentle cleanser, removing all traces of dirt, oil, and makeup. Lightly dry it with a towel and leave it completely unmoisturized for at least one hour (avoid touching your face in the meantime as well). Next, grab a large tissue and blot it on all areas of your skin. Once this is done, it’s time to examine the results.

If the tissue shows no signs of oil and your skin looks generally healthy, congratulations—you have normal skin. If there’s no oil, but your face feels tight and flaky, this is an indicator that you suffer from dry skin. If the tissue is oily and your face looks shiny, especially on the nose, forehead and cheeks, you have oily skin. You have combination skin if you’re left with oil in the T-zone (the forehead, nose, and chin) while other areas of the face are dry. Now that you know your true skin type, you can start shopping for the right products here.

