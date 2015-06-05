3 Easy Ways to Style Your Bookshelf, According to Emily Schuman of Cupcakes and Cashmere  

Looking for a fun weekend project? Try dusting off that old bookcase in your living room. You don’t have to be a trained librarian to organize your paperbacks—just ask Emily Schuman. The Cupcakes and Cashmere blogger, whose sweetly-named site is a hub for all things chic, sleek, and cozy, from how to set the perfect brunch table to how to color-code your closet. Schuman is bringing her home décor expertise to the printing press with the new book Cupcakes and Cashmere at Home ($12, amazon.com), a follow-up to 2012’s Cupcakes and Cashmere. The 176-page tome is chock full of helpful advice on rearranging your space. Here, three tips to breathe new live into your bookshelf.

1. Group Your Books by Color.

Filing books alphabetically may be helpful, but it doesn't do the shelf any aesthetic favors. Try organizing your favorite titles by hue instead. Avoid doing a row-by-row rainbow and mix it up by stacking books vertically and arranging color blocks throughout.

2. Incorporate Original Artwork.

Feeling especially creative? Spruce up your shelf with a painting or print, Schuman says. Keep it simple with smaller frames that won't overwhelm the space. If you're looking for an affordable piece to display, minted.com features a variety of modern prints by emerging artists.

3. Add Something Unexpected.

Consider the bookshelf as a place to personalize your room. Add unexpected items like a little dinosaur toy, says Schuman, or a memento from your recent beach vacation. (Schuman displays a tray of Scrabble letters that spell out her last name.) “The key is to mix in loved objects and treasures to add some extra texture and spots of interest,” she writes.

