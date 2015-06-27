Kanye West's Yeezy Boost 350 Sneakers Will Be Hard to Snag—Here's How to Try 

Attention sneakerheads: this is a weekend when you should cancel all your plans (if you haven't already!) and strategize on how you're going to get your hands on the new Adidas Originals x Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers. If you think you can just wing it, think again. These sneakers have already been hyped up for months (by wife Kim's Kardashian clan of course) and with a midnight drop tonight, this might be the shoe to break the Internet.

Arguably one of the sleekest and most versatile sneakers to exist, Mr. West’s second model for Adidas Originals promises to quite literally recharge you with “an endless supply of light, fast energy” after each step, or so says the shoe’s description on adidas.com. The shoe itself is a mix of streetwear cool and athletic chic and boasts a breathable layer of leather, primeknit, and suede that together form its grayish façade, which tops a clean, white sole. To put it in layman’s terms, they’re super cute. So cute, in fact, that West's family seems to be obsessed with them.

Kim calls them “lifesavers.”

Kylie loves to shop in them.

And Kendall pairs them with Louis Vuitton luggage when traveling.

So how quickly can you get your hands on these $200 beauties? Well, it’s complicated. The sneakers technically will be up for grabs tomorrow, June 27, but devoted sneaker lovers in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles have already reserved their pair through the Adidas Confirmed app, which went live June 25 and allows you to easily pick them up in-store. What happened when we threw our hat in the ring? The app flashed red and told us they’re currently unavailable.

Some folks are somehow already offering the kicks for $600 on eBay, but there's no need to resort to extremes. The shoes will also be available on adidas.com/kanye tomorrow, so prepare to speedily refresh your browser for the opportunity to enter your credit card info. But the best bet (so far) seems to the old fashioned way: show up at a brick and mortar store. The catch? Many stores will only offer the shoes for purchase via in-store raffles, and select retailers are only selling them online. Head to adidas.com/kanye to find a full list of stores carrying the Yeezy Boost 350—and as The Hunger Games’s Effie Trinket would say, may the odds be ever in your favor!

