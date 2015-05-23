4 Tips to Building the Comfiest (and Chicest) Bed

May is National Sleep Month, and so all month long, we'll be reviewing products and offering tips with the aim of helping you create a zzz-inducing den of zen. Sweet dreams!

Want to learn how to create the comfiest and chicest bed? We enlisted the experts at the Savoir Beds showroom in N.Y.C. to help us put together a list of bedding essentials to create the coziest haven for resting and recuperating. Specializing in high-end beds and mattresses, the European brand is the company of choice for uber-chic hotels like The Savoy in London and various Peninsula Hotels throughout the world. And with high-profile clients like Oprah, Madonna, and Elton John, you can bet they’re well-versed in the language of luxury.

We spent one recent morning in their showroom, dressing beds and talking about all things bedding. Read on for our list of essentials to create a five-star hotel-worthy bed in your own home.

The Elements of Building Your Bed

This list can fluctuate depending on personal style, so you can pick and choose whatever is best for you. Lofty, lush beds are usually those that include pillows that come at least a quarter of the way down the bed and have the fluffiest comforter. But if you’re not the kind of person who would want six pillows on their bed, then don’t go that route. A minimal bed can still look sophisticated and lofty if it’s made well and the corners are tailored. Here's a list of things to consider when building your bed:

When choosing a bed frame, box spring, mattress, and mattress cover: This is the foundation of your bed. All but the frame are invisible, but make sure you’re still choosing a high-quality mattress, and keep in mind that size does matter if you have a co-sleeper: More space means that you’ll be less disturbed by your partner’s movements, resulting in a more restful sleep.

When choosing a blanket, duvet, comforter, quilt, or coverlet: The options on your bed can change depending on the season, but if you’re opting for at least two of the three, layer them starting with the lightest weight on the bottom, to the heaviest on top. The bottom layer can extend under the pillows to add texture and color. Tuck in the corners at the foot of the bed using the hospital tuck method, shown below. For the top layer, fold the edge down so that the folded edge meets the front of your pillow assortment.

When choosing pillows: Opt for 2-3 large European square shams, 2-4 standard/king pillows, and one or more small accent pillows. When making your bed, prop your pillows upright and fluff them by chopping them on their sides. This will make a big difference in how they look.

When choosing your fitted and flat sheet: Typically, a higher thread count means that the sheet will be smoother and finer, but this is not necessarily the case anymore. When choosing sheets, trust yourself. If it feels good, buy it. Don’t be afraid to mix and match patterns and solids in the same tone to create a layered look. Natural materials like cotton, linen, and silk breathe well, and silk has the added benefit of helping reduce wrinkles on your face as there is less tug and pull on your skin compared with other materials.

